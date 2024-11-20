Summarize Simplifying... In short Cher, in her memoir, revealed the dark side of her marriage to Sonny Bono, including thoughts of suicide and Bono's controlling behavior.

She confessed to feeling so lonely that she considered jumping off a hotel balcony, while Bono admitted to contemplating pushing her off their balcony after an argument.

The singer also disclosed Bono's infidelity and his control over her life and finances, which led to their divorce in 1975. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cher has revealed shocking details about her marriage

Cher reveals first husband Sonny Bono once considered killing her

By Tanvi Gupta 01:38 pm Nov 20, 202401:38 pm

What's the story In her latest memoir, Cher: The Memoir (Part One), music icon Cher has made a startling revelation about her ex-husband, the late Sonny Bono. She revealed that during the final stages of their tumultuous marriage, Bono confessed to having "seriously thought" about killing her. This shocking admission came after a particularly distressing incident in Las Vegas when Cher told Bono she wanted to sleep with Bill, their band's guitarist.

Strained marriage

'How long do you think you'll need...'

Cher—who was married to Bono from 1964 to 1975—clarified that she didn't literally mean sleeping with Bill, but rather that Sonny had ignored her repeated requests to be let go. "The silence was deafening," Cher recalled, before Sonny finally asked, "How long do you think you'll need?" To which she answered, "Two hours." Sonny then left, and Cher broke down, crying on Bill's shoulder.

Confession

When Cher shocked Bono with her dark thoughts

Cher recalled a surprising conversation with Sonny where he said, "You know after you went off with Bill that night, I seriously thought about throwing you off our balcony." Cher, however, surprised him with her own confession, telling him, "There would have been no need to push me because I was gonna jump!" She further reflected, "I don't think for a minute that Sonny would have actually pushed me off the balcony, but I'm sure it crossed his mind."

Dark thoughts

Cher's confession about contemplating suicide

In her memoir, Cher confessed to having suicidal thoughts during this difficult period. Cher recalled a night in 1972 when she was so alone that she thought of ending her life by jumping off a hotel balcony. "I was dizzy with loneliness," she wrote in her memoir. The singer confessed to having such thoughts "five or six times" during this time.

Marriage woes

Cher's revelations about infidelity and control in marriage

Cher also explored the themes of infidelity and control that marred their marriage. She revealed Bono cheated throughout their relationship, even blaming her for his infidelity since they weren't sexually intimate. Further, she described Bono as so controlling that he didn't even let her wear perfume. He also managed her finances—leaving Cher without her bank account. She was allowed a $5K-a-month stipend. They divorced in 1975, and Cher married Gregg Allman the same year—but divorced him in 1979.