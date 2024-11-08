Summarize Simplifying... In short Aryan, inspired by his father SRK's diverse interests and dedication, has launched a luxury apparel business, D'YAVOL X, in 2023.

Aryan Khan recently launched a business with father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan praises SRK's 'smart marketing mind,' reveals his business advice

By Tanvi Gupta 06:29 pm Nov 08, 202406:29 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently launched a luxury apparel business with his father. In an interview with L'Officiel Arabia, Aryan called his father "one of the smartest marketing minds." He also credited SRK for being deeply connected to audiences and setting global fashion trends. "He is also extremely levelheaded and always makes us take a step back and look at the bigger picture when we are stuck in the weeds," he said.

Father's influence

Aryan shared SRK's influence on his entrepreneurial journey

Aryan went on to explain how SRK's varied interests have influenced his own entrepreneurial spirit. "While being an actor is my father's primary profession; what I feel sets him apart from most is his diversification into other fields, whether it is sports, VFX, or film and television production." He said SRK treats all his roles with equal dedication and passion, a quality he has imbibed from him.

Business launch

Aryan's luxury apparel business and SRK's response to pricing

Aryan's luxury apparel business—D'YAVOL X—was launched in 2023. Initially, the high prices of the products shocked fans. Responding to a fan's request for more affordable items, SRK humorously replied, "Yeh D'YAVol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe...(They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something)." Apart from his business venture, Aryan is also gearing up for his directorial debut with Stardom. The series will delve into the film industry through a six-episode story.