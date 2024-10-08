Nayanthara's wedding documentary 'Beyond the Fairy Tale' runtime revealed!
The wedding documentary of South sensation Nayanthara and her director husband Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, is likely to premiere on Netflix soon. The couple's 2022 dreamy nuptials in Mahabalipuram, Chennai were filmed for the project. Although no official release date has been announced yet, recent reports indicate that the streaming giant is gearing up for its launch possibly within this year.
Documentary details and couple's journey to marriage
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the documentary captures the wedding of Nayanthara and Shivan who fell in love after first meeting on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Thaan. After dating for several years, they got married and are now proud parents of two sons, Ulag and Uyir. The official Netflix page states that the documentary has a runtime of one hour and 21 minutes (81 minutes).
Nayanthara's career highlights and upcoming projects
Celebrated South Indian cinema actor Nayanthara recently made her Hindi debut with the massive hit Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. It was directed by Atlee. She was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food and has several projects lined up. These include Test co-starring Siddharth and R Madhavan, Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, a Thani Oruvan sequel, and Dear Students in Malayalam alongside actor Nivin Pauly.