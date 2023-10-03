Box office collection: 'Jawan' shows excellent hold in 4th week

By Aikantik Bag 09:14 am Oct 03, 202309:14 am

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is currently soaring high at the box office with the unprecedented success of Jawan. The film has surpassed Pathaan's record and is marching toward the Rs. 1,100 crore mark at the global box office. In its fourth week, the Atlee directorial is showing an impeccable hold at the box office and its money-minting spree is not slowing down anytime soon.

Marching toward the Rs. 700 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 6.8 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 611.62 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The film is currently pitted against Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War at the box office.

