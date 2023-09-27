Box office collection: 'Sukhee' to hear the death knell soon

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Sukhee' to hear the death knell soon

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 10:40 am 1 min read

'Sukhee' box office collection

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a familiar face among Hindi viewers. The actor's anti-aging charm and fitness secrets are considered gold standards. However, her acting career has been going through a rough patch lately with films not working at the box office. Her recent release Sukhee has already tanked at the box office and is likely to be taken down soon.

No chances of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sonal Joshi directorial earned Rs. 22 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.63 crore in India. The slice-of-life drama is slow like a snail and chances of revival are bleak. The movie received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, and Nitanshi Goel, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline