Aug 10, 2021

Things are far from settling down for actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, as she and her mother Sunanda were named in an alleged case of cheating in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the case is about a fraud related to a wellness center and investigators from Lucknow Police have already left for Mumbai to interrogate the duo. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered.

Details

They took crores, promising to open branch of fitness center

A report by IANS cited police officials to state the issue is about a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre, which is run by the Dhadkan actress. Sunanda is listed as the director of this company. Now the allegations suggest that the mother-daughter pair took crores from two individuals in the name of opening a branch of the center, but never fulfilled their promise.

Investigation

FIRs were registered at Vibhuti Khand and Hazratganj police stations

Two persons, namely Jyotsna Chauhan and Rohit Veer Singh had filed complaints at Vibhuti Khand and Hazratganj police stations about being cheated. According to DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman, the investigation officer left for Mumbai yesterday. The police have also sent notices to Shetty Kundra and her mother. Notably, this matter emerged when her husband Raj Kundra was being investigated in the pornography racket case.

Porn case

Sessions Court will hear Kundra's bail application plea today

To give a refresher, Kundra is suspected of being involved in the "creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps." Currently in judicial custody, Sessions Court in Mumbai is scheduled to hear his bail application plea today. Moreover, the Bombay High Court had dismissed petitions filed by Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest and police custody on Saturday.

Reality show

Meanwhile, Shamita recently entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Amid all this hubbub, Shetty Kundra's younger sister Shamita made a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Despite not being on the list of confirmed participants, Shamita became the first to enter the house. It's her second appearance, as she was an inmate of the TV version in 2009 (Bigg Boss 3). Notably, she had quit midway to attend her sister's wedding.

Quote

Apparently, Shamita was offered 'Bigg Boss OTT' 'long back'

Shamita told host Karan Johar that the offer had come "long back, and I had already said yes." However, "a lot happened recently" and she had doubts about joining the show. But since she had committed, the Mohabbatein actress decided to go with it anyway.