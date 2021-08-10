Kylie Jenner birthday special: Celebrating the queen of shoes, purses

Kylie Jenner turns 24 on August 10

Kylie Jenner, sitting atop a net worth of $620mn, turns 24 today. Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she currently looks over the marketing and creative team, after selling 51% of it to Coty for $600mn in 2019. The young, rich reality star uses her fat bank balance to splurge on bags and shoes, collections of which will leave you stunned. On her birthday, let's explore.

Her shoe 'closet' is bigger than your one room/apartment

The mother of internet sensation, Stormi, Jenner boasts of a "closet" full of shoes, and by closet we don't mean a normal cupboard. We mean an area that is bigger than your apartment probably. That's right! Jenner, who is quite active on social media, gave us a glimpse of her shoe collection that comprises Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. She has it all.

Her collection includes a Gucci pair worth $1,250

According to her Instagram posts, she has two beautiful pairs of Balenciaga's Knife Fringed Leather Pumps in black and white. The black pair currently costs $499. Jenner also owns a pair of black Gucci Shea Crystal-Embellished Canvas and Neoprene Sandals worth $1,250 and Bottega Veneta Padded Flat Sandals with a retail price of $690. Last month, she displayed her enviable summer line-up on Instagram.

Take a look at her summer collection

And her bag closet is not 'a small room'

If you think her shoe collection was a lot to take in, hear this — Jenner also has a similar one for her purses and handbags. In an early video, titled My Purse Closet Tour, she showcased her collection and called the closet "a small room." It has rows dedicated to a single brand and her favorite is Hermés' crocodile skin cream-brown bag.

Even Stormi has her purses lined-up along with her mother's

Jenner's Hermés row also has a tiny pink bag, which was gifted by sister Kourtney Kardashian. That bag will eventually be Stormi's, Jenner had said. The tiny tot is also the owner of a mini Louis Vuitton purse, which was gifted to Jenner by her mother, Kris. Another of Jenner's remarkable bags is a lipstick-shaped Judith Lieber bag, a gift from Kim Kardashian.

