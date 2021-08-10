'Jee Le Zaraa': Priyanka-Katrina-Alia team up for Farhan Akhtar's directorial

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 01:22 pm

Farhan Akhtar just announced his next directorial, titled Jee Le Zaraa, for which he has roped in a stellar cast. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will team up for this upcoming film, which is set to go on floors the next year. He made the announcement today, the day when his first directed film, Dil Chahta Hai, released 20 years ago.

Twitter Post

Here's how Akhtar made the big announcement

Did someone say road trip?



Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Details

Will it be the female-version of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'?

Along with the announcement message, Akhtar also shared a video. It shows the makers' names and the star cast. A car is seen moving, which is painted with different tourist places in India. And then, the movie title comes up along with the names of the producers. Looking at the motion poster, the movie seems like the female-version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Plot

The three leading ladies might set out to explore India

Akhtar only shared details about the star cast and the movie title. Further information is being kept under wraps. However, the moving car in the clip hinted at a potential storyline. If you've watched ZNMD, you'd know that Hrithik Roshan-Abhay Deol-Akhtar go on a bachelor's trip to international locations. The upcoming venture might have the three ladies explore India in a similar manner.

Reaction

This news was received with mixed reactions, as usual

Netizens are eagerly waiting to see Bhatt, PeeCee, and Kaif in a movie. One user wrote, "Finally @FarOutAkhtar the brilliant director coming back we are in for a treat." Another said, "Wow..I believe one of the best announcements of 2021." And someone mocked him by commenting — "Farhan made Dil chahta hai, Zoya recycled it to ZNMD and now again Farhan is recycling."

Crew

Screenplay is being co-written by Zoya Akhtar

Presented by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Jee Le Zaraa is being backed by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Akhtar. Kagti and the Akhtar-duo have also co-written the screenplay. With a terrific cast and crew, the movie has every potential to be a success. To note, the Toofaan actor's last directorial was the 2011 film, Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan.