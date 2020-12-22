The White Tiger, the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name, is slated to arrive on Netflix on January 22. The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame. Netflix made the announcement on its official Instagram page and shared the new trailer of the film on Monday night.

The White Tiger marks the first lead role for actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like My Name is Khan, Mom, and the Netflix series, Leila. Adarsh plays Balram who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok.

From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background to forcing him to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit, to becoming a successful entrepreneur -- the trailer gives a sneak-peek into Balram's journey.

