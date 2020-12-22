The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not given a clean chit to actor Arjun Rampal after interrogating him for hours under an ongoing drugs case. "The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case," stated an NCB official. Yesterday, Rampal was questioned for the second time by the anti-drugs agency under allegations of drug abuse in the film industry. Here are more details on this.

Details 'If the need arises, we will call him again'

As per reports, NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has said, "We have found a discrepancy in the statements given to us and therefore examining them. And if the need arises we will call him again (sic)." Earlier, the actor was summoned for questioning on December 16, but he sought more time from the NCB and appeared before the agency yesterday.

Details NCB suspects Rampal's doctor's prescription is 'fake'

As per a report in India Today, the NCB suspects that the doctor's prescription submitted by the actor for some psychiatric medicines found at his house during the raid is fake. The actor was interrogated for hours by the anti-drugs agency regarding the same. Earlier, Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the NCB and questioned in November.

Raid NCB conducted raid at Rampal's residence in November

For the unversed, the NCB had conducted a search at Rampal's house in November and seized several electronic gadgets and some medicines that are prohibited under the law. After the raid, the actor and Demetriades were summoned by the central agency. Demetriades has also appeared twice before the NCB and was grilled for hours in relation to the anti-drugs probe.

Arrest Earlier, Demetriades's brother was arrested by NCB

In October, Demetriades's brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB after the agency allegedly recovered 0.8 grams of hashish from his hotel room. The NCB also found him to be in touch with drug dealers. He was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on December 16 and has since been asked to pay a surety of Rs. 50,000 and submit his passport.

