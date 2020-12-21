Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case. Rampal has been called for questioning by the officials for the second time in this case. The NCB had already questioned Rampal, his partner Gabriella Demetriades and even arrested her brother. Here are more details on this.

Details Rampal was asked to appear on December 16

As per a report in India Today, the NCB suspects that the doctor's prescription submitted by the actor regarding some psychiatric medicines found from his house is fake and hence the actor was called for interrogation. Though Rampal was asked to appear before the agency on December 16, the date was later shifted to December 21 upon the actor's request.

Details He was earlier questioned in November

Last month, the NCB had conducted a raid at Rampal's residence and seized some electronic gadgets, as well as some medicines prohibited under the law. Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were then summoned by the NCB. While Demetriades was questioned over two days, Rampal was grilled once for around seven hours. His driver was also questioned in the drugs probe.

Developments Rampal's partner's brother was arrested in October

Rampal and his partner came under the NCB's radar after Demetriades's brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB in October. To recall, the NCB had conducted a raid at his hotel room in Lonavala in October, where they allegedly discovered around 0.8 grams of hashish. He was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on December 16.

Case NCB started the probe after Sushant Singh Rajput's death