The pop sensation of the year, Ariana Grande, is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The star broke the news on the social media platform she rules at the moment, i.e., Instagram, on Sunday. Wishes kept pouring in soon after she released a slide show consisting of images of herself with Gomez, along with a mirror snap of a drool-worthy engagement ring.

Instagram Post Forever n then some, Grande breaks Instagram with engagement news

Instagram post A post shared by arianagrande on December 21, 2020 at 12:08 pm IST

Engagement ring Her pictures show an oval diamond and a pearl ring

Grande's latest Instagram post consists of five images, including some where she's happily posing with Gomez. In one image, we see the crooner posing before a mirror and clicking a picture of herself wearing the engagement ring. Another snap has a close-up view of the ring, consisting of an oval diamond and a beautiful pearl. Jewelers have estimated the ring's price and it's astounding!

Price estimation The ring would roughly be worth $250K, says top jeweler

Examining the ring and its features from the Instagram image, luxury jewelry retailer Denis Stepansky commented that it would cost near about $250,000. "This is a unique engagement ring with a large oval diamond as a center stone and a cute pearl accompanying it. Judging by the picture the oval diamond is about 5 carats," Stepansky told reporters.

Decision The couple had kept the relationship private to avoid publicity

Notably, the two had kept their relationship a secret for months together to avoid any negative impact of publicity. It didn't however stop eagle-eyed fans from spotting the couple many a time at several places. In March, when they reportedly quarantined together, the affair was considered a serious one. They finally declared themselves as a couple officially on Instagram in June this year.

Details Grande was earlier engaged to 'SNL' member Pete Davidson