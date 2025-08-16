PM to inaugurate Kolkata Metro's 3 new lines soon
What's the story
Kolkata is set to witness a major transformation in its public transport system with the inauguration of three long-pending metro lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate these lines, including the much-awaited East-West Metro's final missing link. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the news and invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in West Bengal, calling it a historic milestone for the city before Durga Puja festivities.
Project completion
East-West Metro line
The 16.6km East-West Metro line, which connects Sector V in Salt Lake to Howrah Maidan across the Hooghly River, has been incomplete for years. The delay was caused by the unfinished 2.6km Esplanade-Sealdah stretch in the subsidence-hit Bowbazar area. With its inauguration, commuters will finally be able to enjoy seamless east-to-west connectivity on this route for the first time.
New connections
Other metro lines to be inaugurated
In addition to the East-West Metro line, two other lines will be inaugurated. These include the first 7km stretch of the Yellow Line (Noapara to Airport) and Phase II of the Orange Line (4.4km Ruby to Beleghata/Metropolitan). The Yellow Line is particularly important as it introduces Kolkata's first-ever metro-to-airport connectivity, making it easier for passengers from Howrah, central Kolkata, and the suburbs to reach the airport.
Transport overhaul
Significance of the new metro lines
The integration of the metro network is likely to be a game-changer for Kolkata's public transport system. The East-West Metro will connect with the existing Blue Line at Esplanade, providing commuters with a smoother travel experience and more interchange options. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar called this development "a historic gift for Bengal before Durga Puja." Officials believe these new lines will greatly improve public transport and reduce traffic congestion across the city.