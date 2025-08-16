UER-II opens up new routes, cuts travel time
Delhi is rolling out the 76-km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).
This six-lane expressway links Alipur in North Delhi to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport, aiming to pull heavy vehicles off city roads and make cross-city trips much faster.
Built for about ₹7,716 crore, it's all about less traffic and more time saved.
Route starts at Alipur on NH-44
The route starts at Alipur on NH-44 and winds through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before ending near the airport.
Thanks to this shortcut, you can now reach the airport from Alipur in under 30 minutes instead of slogging through an hour or more.
Plus, if you're heading from Dwarka to Sonipat or toward Chandigarh during rush hour, expect your commute to drop by up to an hour.
UER-II connects with big highways
UER-II isn't just a city thing—it connects with big highways like Delhi-Chandigarh Highway and NH-44 (to Sonipat/Panipat), making travel smoother between Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.
So not only does it clear up local jams but also makes regional road trips way easier for everyone.