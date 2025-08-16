UER-II opens up new routes, cuts travel time

Route starts at Alipur on NH-44

The route starts at Alipur on NH-44 and winds through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before ending near the airport.

Thanks to this shortcut, you can now reach the airport from Alipur in under 30 minutes instead of slogging through an hour or more.

Plus, if you're heading from Dwarka to Sonipat or toward Chandigarh during rush hour, expect your commute to drop by up to an hour.