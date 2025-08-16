Next Article
MCOCA convict, gangster Salman Tyagi dies by suicide in jail
Salman Tyagi, a convicted gangster, died by suicide on Sunday night in Delhi's Mandoli jail.
He was serving time under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act and was found hanging in jail number 15 ward around 11:30pm
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved. Authorities have started an inquiry into what happened.
Tyagi's death raises questions about inmate mental health
Mandoli jail, set up in 2016 to ease Tihar's overcrowding, is known for holding high-profile inmates—think names like Sukesh Chandrashekhar and other serious offenders.
Tyagi's death puts a spotlight back on prison security and whether enough is being done for inmates' mental health, especially those facing tough charges under strict laws like MCOCA.