MCOCA convict, gangster Salman Tyagi dies by suicide in jail India Aug 16, 2025

Salman Tyagi, a convicted gangster, died by suicide on Sunday night in Delhi's Mandoli jail.

He was serving time under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act and was found hanging in jail number 15 ward around 11:30pm

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved. Authorities have started an inquiry into what happened.