Kerala girl dies of rare brain-eating amoeba infection India Aug 16, 2025

A nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery, Kerala, has sadly passed away after catching a rare and deadly infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

She was admitted with a fever on August 13, then moved to Kozhikode Medical College on August 14, where she died the same day and tests confirmed the cause.

This is believed to be the fourth PAM case in Kozhikode district this year.