Infrastructure boom: ANAROCK lists fastest-growing localities since late 2021 India Aug 16, 2025

Between late 2021 and mid-2025, India's housing market has taken off—property prices have nearly doubled in some neighborhoods.

This big jump is thanks to strong job growth and nonstop upgrades to city infrastructure, according to ANAROCK Research.

Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the NCR are leading the way, with both property and rent prices rising as better metro lines and new projects make these areas even more appealing.