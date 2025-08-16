Infrastructure boom: ANAROCK lists fastest-growing localities since late 2021
Between late 2021 and mid-2025, India's housing market has taken off—property prices have nearly doubled in some neighborhoods.
This big jump is thanks to strong job growth and nonstop upgrades to city infrastructure, according to ANAROCK Research.
Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the NCR are leading the way, with both property and rent prices rising as better metro lines and new projects make these areas even more appealing.
Localities that saw the most growth
Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra grew fast, with Sarjapur Road benefiting from the planned Red Line Namma Metro and Thanisandra from improving road connectivity and proximity to tech workplaces.
In Hyderabad, HITECH City and Gachibowli saw property values soar up to 87% as the IT sector expanded.
Pune's Hinjewadi and Wagholi had rental hikes of over 60%.
And in NCR, Noida Sector-150 stood out with a massive 139% price spike—all showing how much good infrastructure can change a neighborhood's vibe (and value).