Prepare for heavy rain in Rajasthan over next few days
Heads up, Rajasthan! The Meteorological Department is predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next four to five days, especially in Udaipur and Jodhpur.
Other places like Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner can expect lighter showers with some thunder.
Stay alert, travel disruptions likely
The monsoon's already showing its strength—Bali in Pali district just got drenched with 70mm of rain in a single day.
With more downpours on the way, there's a real chance of waterlogging and travel disruptions.
If you're out or have plans, it might be smart to stay updated and plan ahead!