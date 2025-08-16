PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro's new lines on August 22
Big update for Kolkata commuters—on August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three new metro lines.
This includes the long-awaited East-West Metro completion and the city's first direct metro ride to the airport.
Metro map of Kolkata gets a lot more interesting
These new lines are a game-changer for getting around Kolkata. The East-West Metro (aka Green Line) finally connects Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan, even running underwater beneath the Hooghly River—a first in India.
Plus, with fresh stretches on the Yellow and Orange Lines, it's now way easier to reach key spots like the airport or switch between metros before Durga Puja crowds hit.
What it means for commuters
If you live in or visit Kolkata, expect smoother rides across town—especially from central areas and suburbs straight to the airport or from southern neighborhoods via Ruby.
More interchange options mean a smoother experience for commuters, just in time for festival season.