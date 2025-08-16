PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro's new lines on August 22

Metro map of Kolkata gets a lot more interesting

These new lines are a game-changer for getting around Kolkata. The East-West Metro (aka Green Line) finally connects Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan, even running underwater beneath the Hooghly River—a first in India.

Plus, with fresh stretches on the Yellow and Orange Lines, it's now way easier to reach key spots like the airport or switch between metros before Durga Puja crowds hit.