Actor Sonu Sood has been honored with a temple by the residents of a Telangana village in celebration of his humanitarian work amid the coronavirus pandemic. The locals of Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district in Telangana have constructed the temple. It was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the locals. Here are more details on this.

Details He is a God for us, say locals

At the temple inauguration, a local resident said, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It is a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." "As he has attained the place of God by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a God for us," said Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zila Parishad member.

Information Villagers performed aarti and folk songs at temple

The villagers were exhilarated while inaugurating the temple for the Bollywood star and performed an aarti. They also wore traditional attires and sang folk songs at the temple. The locals also raised slogans for Sood and praised him for his work.

Reaction An extremely overwhelming moment, says Sood

Sood has been garnering huge appreciation for the past few months for his philanthropic work for migrant workers and other needy people amid the pandemic. Reacting to the temple inauguration, he stated, "This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time, I do not deserve this. I am just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters (sic)."

Twitter Post Here are some pictures from the temple

Work Sood emerged as a hero for migrants amid the pandemic

During the nationwide lockdown, when thousands of migrants were stranded, Sood emerged as a real-life hero and helped them reach their homes. Apart from arranging transport facilities, the actor also provided food and shelter to any person in need. Earlier this month, he mortgaged some of his properties in Mumbai to raise Rs. 10 crore to help the underprivileged.

Statement 'I thought it was my duty to help them'

Talking about his humanitarian work during the lockdown, Sood had earlier said, "We started with organizing food drives. And then I moved on to helping stranded migrant workers. It is just that the visuals of people walking a hundred miles to their hometowns kept haunting me for days and nights." "I thought it was my duty to help them," he added.

