-
21 Dec 2020
Bizarre! Telangana locals dedicate a temple to actor Sonu Sood
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
Actor Sonu Sood has been honored with a temple by the residents of a Telangana village in celebration of his humanitarian work amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The locals of Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district in Telangana have constructed the temple.
It was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the locals.
Here are more details on this.
-
In this articleHe is a God for us, say locals Villagers performed aarti and folk songs at temple An extremely overwhelming moment, says Sood Here are some pictures from the temple Sood emerged as a hero for migrants amid the pandemic 'I thought it was my duty to help them' On the work front for Sood
-
Details
He is a God for us, say locals
-
At the temple inauguration, a local resident said, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It is a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple."
"As he has attained the place of God by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a God for us," said Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zila Parishad member.
-
Information
Villagers performed aarti and folk songs at temple
-
The villagers were exhilarated while inaugurating the temple for the Bollywood star and performed an aarti. They also wore traditional attires and sang folk songs at the temple. The locals also raised slogans for Sood and praised him for his work.
-
Reaction
An extremely overwhelming moment, says Sood
-
Sood has been garnering huge appreciation for the past few months for his philanthropic work for migrant workers and other needy people amid the pandemic.
Reacting to the temple inauguration, he stated, "This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time, I do not deserve this. I am just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters (sic)."
-
Twitter Post
Here are some pictures from the temple
-
Temple dedicated to @SonuSood sir by #telangana dubbathanda village in Siddipet 🙏🙏🙏♥️ @FcSonuSood pic.twitter.com/e9mChazVJO— KONDRU CHAITANYA KUMAR (@ChaitanyaKondru) December 21, 2020
-
Work
Sood emerged as a hero for migrants amid the pandemic
-
During the nationwide lockdown, when thousands of migrants were stranded, Sood emerged as a real-life hero and helped them reach their homes.
Apart from arranging transport facilities, the actor also provided food and shelter to any person in need.
Earlier this month, he mortgaged some of his properties in Mumbai to raise Rs. 10 crore to help the underprivileged.
-
Statement
'I thought it was my duty to help them'
-
Talking about his humanitarian work during the lockdown, Sood had earlier said, "We started with organizing food drives. And then I moved on to helping stranded migrant workers. It is just that the visuals of people walking a hundred miles to their hometowns kept haunting me for days and nights."
"I thought it was my duty to help them," he added.
-
Film career
On the work front for Sood
-
Sood, 47, had entered the entertainment industry through South Indian movies before making his way into Bollywood.
He earned wider recognition with Mani Ratnam's film Yuva in 2004, and has since starred in several notable projects such as Jodhaa Akbar, Singh is Kinng, Dabangg, and R... Rajkumar.
His last Hindi movie was Simmba in 2018. He will soon be seen in Prithviraj.