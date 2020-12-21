-
21 Dec 2020
Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay blessed with a baby girl
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have become parents to a baby girl.
Bohra on Monday announced the birth of his third daughter, after twins Bella and Vienna, and wrote, "You can call me Charlie coz they are my three angels (sic)."
The delivery took place in Vancouver, Canada, where Bohra had flown to earlier this month.
Here is more.
Details
Bohra referred to his daughters as 'Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati'
Bohra, who is elated after the birth of his daughter, revealed that even if it was a boy, he would have been equally happy.
Talking to SpotboyE, the actor stated, "If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha in our family. Since it's another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati, and Parvati (sic)."
Details
'Imagine ruling the world with these queens in my life'
The actor also took to social media to share the exciting news with his fans through a video featuring his three daughters.
"I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life (sic)," he captioned the post.
"They are my #teendeviyaan," he added.
Instagram Post
Here is the post by Karanvir Bohra
A post shared by karanvirbohra on
Pregnancy
The couple had announced the pregnancy a few months ago
The 38-year-old actor had announced the pregnancy of his wife in August with a heartfelt post on social media.
It read, "We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already (sic)."
To recall, Bohra and Sidhu tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed twin daughters in 2016.
Work
Bohra was last seen in 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'
Bohra, a popular face on the small screen, has acted in TV serials such as Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, among others.
He has also featured in some movies like Kismat Connection and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.
His wife, Sidhu, on the other hand, is also an actor, television host and radio personality.