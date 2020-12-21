Actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have become parents to a baby girl. Bohra on Monday announced the birth of his third daughter, after twins Bella and Vienna, and wrote, "You can call me Charlie coz they are my three angels (sic)." The delivery took place in Vancouver, Canada, where Bohra had flown to earlier this month. Here is more.

Details Bohra referred to his daughters as 'Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati'

Bohra, who is elated after the birth of his daughter, revealed that even if it was a boy, he would have been equally happy. Talking to SpotboyE, the actor stated, "If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha in our family. Since it's another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati, and Parvati (sic)."

Details 'Imagine ruling the world with these queens in my life'

The actor also took to social media to share the exciting news with his fans through a video featuring his three daughters. "I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life (sic)," he captioned the post. "They are my #teendeviyaan," he added.

Instagram Post Here is the post by Karanvir Bohra

Instagram post A post shared by karanvirbohra on December 21, 2020 at 1:15 pm IST

Pregnancy The couple had announced the pregnancy a few months ago

The 38-year-old actor had announced the pregnancy of his wife in August with a heartfelt post on social media. It read, "We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already (sic)." To recall, Bohra and Sidhu tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed twin daughters in 2016.

Work Bohra was last seen in 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'