While India is yet to approve any coronavirus vaccine, healthcare workers are being trained to administer doses to people. One such online training program, spanning two days, started in Gurugram on Monday which was attended by ten officials of the health department, reports TOI One team having five health workers will be responsible for each session, wherein 100 people will be vaccinated. Here's more.

Teams Each team will have one "vaccinator officer," four "vaccination officers"

Each team will consist of one "vaccinator officer" and others will be called "vaccination officers." It will be the job of vaccination officer 1 to check enlisted beneficiaries and allow them to move forward. Thereafter, vaccination officer 2 will verify details on the Co-WIN portal and permit the person to enter the vaccination room. The vaccinator officer will inject doses into people.

Plans Two officers will control crowd, look for adverse reactions

After receiving the vaccine dose, the person will be monitored for 30 minutes to check for adverse reactions. They will also get a message containing details of the next dose. The other two vaccination officers will be deployed to control the crowd and look for any unwelcome responses after immunization. The Haryana city's Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said they are well-prepared.

Quote Staff and field doctors are being trained: CMO

"Two members — the vaccinator and the adverse effect observation staff — will be from the health department while the remaining three will be provided by the administration for management. We are training our staff and field doctors," Yadav said.

Sites Well-ventilated sites will be chosen for the vaccination drive

The health department also has to decide on sites, where beneficiaries will be inoculated. The entry and exit points at the site have to be different, it has to be well-ventilated, and should also have enough water supply and washrooms. According to the report, the district task force for COVID-19 vaccination will meet on Friday, wherein probable sites will be discussed.

Database Database of 50,000 healthcare workers has been prepared

The Gurugram administration is also believed to have readied a database of 50,000 healthcare workers, who will get the vaccine. "The department has almost finished finalizing the health staff of 732 private health care units, under which over 50,000 employees have been identified," District Immunization Officer, Dr. MP Singh, was quoted by HT. A list of frontline workers is also being prepared.

UP Training of vaccinators began in UP as well