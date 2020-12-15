Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 02:39 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January next year.
After talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed that the UK PM has accepted India's invite, describing it as a "great honor."
India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Raab said, "I am pleased that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year."
Raab went on to add, "PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honor."
