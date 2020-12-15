In an upbeat piece of news, India on Monday logged just a little over 22,000 COVID-19 cases — the nation's lowest single-day rise since July 7. As per the government's tally, 22,065 fresh cases came to the fore yesterday, taking India's total number of infections to 9,906,507. 354 people died in the last 24 hours swelling the death toll to 1,43,746. Here's more.

Figures 3,39,820 active cases in India, recoveries stand at 94,22,636

The Ministry of Health revealed that the number of active cases stands at 3,39,820. After a record 34,477 people were discharged yesterday, the number of India's recoveries stands at 94,22,636. Evidently, the number of recoveries trumped fresh infections yesterday. India, the second worst-hit nation after the US, has one of the best recovery rates at 95.12%, data from the government disclosed.

States Maharashtra added nearly 3,000 cases to its tally

The worst-affected Indian state, Maharashtra, added 2,949 new cases to its tally, taking the total number of infections to 18,83,365. 60 people died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 48,269. With 9,02,240 cases, Karnataka is the second worst-impacted state. The state has lost 11,954 to the disease. The third and fourth worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Vaccination Yesterday, Centre released guidelines for vaccination drive

As the cases' rise seems under control and good news about vaccines are emerging from different parts of the globe, the Centre on Monday issued guidelines for vaccinating the large population. A digital platform — COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system — will be deployed to track enlisted beneficiaries. Only those who have been named will be given the doses, reports said.

Details After getting dose, people will be monitored for some time

The guidelines underlined that 100-200 people must be inoculated during each session, every day. Those who get the doses have to be monitored for half an hour after the process to look for any adverse reaction, the government added. Further, the government directed states to give vaccines from one manufacturer to one district, to avoid confusion on the field.

Date of expiry may not be present on vaccine's label