Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 02:29 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
In an upbeat piece of news, India on Monday logged just a little over 22,000 COVID-19 cases — the nation's lowest single-day rise since July 7.
As per the government's tally, 22,065 fresh cases came to the fore yesterday, taking India's total number of infections to 9,906,507.
354 people died in the last 24 hours swelling the death toll to 1,43,746.
Here's more.
The Ministry of Health revealed that the number of active cases stands at 3,39,820. After a record 34,477 people were discharged yesterday, the number of India's recoveries stands at 94,22,636.
Evidently, the number of recoveries trumped fresh infections yesterday.
India, the second worst-hit nation after the US, has one of the best recovery rates at 95.12%, data from the government disclosed.
The worst-affected Indian state, Maharashtra, added 2,949 new cases to its tally, taking the total number of infections to 18,83,365. 60 people died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 48,269.
With 9,02,240 cases, Karnataka is the second worst-impacted state. The state has lost 11,954 to the disease.
The third and fourth worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
As the cases' rise seems under control and good news about vaccines are emerging from different parts of the globe, the Centre on Monday issued guidelines for vaccinating the large population.
A digital platform — COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system — will be deployed to track enlisted beneficiaries.
Only those who have been named will be given the doses, reports said.
The guidelines underlined that 100-200 people must be inoculated during each session, every day. Those who get the doses have to be monitored for half an hour after the process to look for any adverse reaction, the government added.
Further, the government directed states to give vaccines from one manufacturer to one district, to avoid confusion on the field.
The government also explained that vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of the COVID-19 vaccine might not be present.
"This should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point," read the guidelines.
