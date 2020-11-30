Soon, RT-PCR tests, the more reliable mode to judge a coronavirus infection, would become cheaper in Delhi's private labs, revealed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said he has issued directions for a price cut. Though these tests are conducted for free in government-run labs, private labs charge somewhere around Rs. 2,400. Here's more.

Conversation After Kejriwal's tweet, Jain said, "Will issue order immediately"

This morning, Kejriwal tweeted, "I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs. (sic)" Posting a reply to his tweet, Health Minister Satyender Jain wrote, "Sir. We will issue orders immediately."

Plea Earlier, petitioner approached SC against high rates of tests

Recently, the high rates of tests prompted a lawyer, Ajay Agrawal, to approach the Supreme Court. In a petition, he said the tests don't cost more than Rs. 200 but labs charged extravagant prices. He urged SC to fix the price at Rs. 400. Notably, in May, ICMR had refused to issue directions, effectively leaving the decision about price regulation on state governments.

Quote Profit in Andhra as high as 1400%: Petitioner

In the plea, he alleged, "There is a big loot by laboratories and they are minting money to the tune of crores of rupees. The margin of profit is so high as it is as high as 1400% in Andhra Pradesh and 1200% in Delhi."

Details Taking cognizance, SC issued notice to Centre

Saying that this matter concerns 135 crore Indians, the lawyer added, "There is no other cost as the machines used for RT-PCR test are already there with the laboratories as they conduct a large number of tests." Subsequently, a three-judge bench, led by CJI SA Bobde, issued notice to the Centre, seeking a response on the plea. The notice was sent last week.

Rajasthan Before Delhi, Rajasthan capped price of tests at Rs. 800

To note, Delhi is not the first state to consider slashing the price. Last week, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that the rates will be capped at Rs. 800. The price was brought down from Rs. 2,200 to Rs. 1,200 in mid-September. "The current rate of RT-PCR testing in private labs will be reduced from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 800 per sample," he announced.

Data Delhi mulling price cut as daily infections are declining