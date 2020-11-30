Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's grand Statue of Unity has been attracting more tourists than the Statue of Liberty in the United States, officials in the know said. Because of the statue, Gujarat's Kevadia has now become a family holiday destination, they said. Just last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the spot to pay tributes to the towering leader on his birth anniversary. Here's more.

Statement Official credited PM Modi for Kevadia's development

Gujarat's Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta hailed PM Modi for his vision to turn the town into a tourist destination. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the town has been developed as a tourist destination for the entire family while preserving its ecology and local heritage," Gupta said. On October 31, 2018, PM Modi had inaugurated the 240-meter high statue.

Data Before coronavirus pandemic, 13,000 tourists visited statue daily

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the statue attracted 13,000 tourists every day. Last month, it welcomed 10,000 tourists, reports PTI. Gupta added that the development which followed generated jobs in the town as well. 3,000 tribal boys and girls were given direct employment and nearly 10,000 people got indirect employment. He said micro-entrepreneurship for women also witnessed a boom.

Tourist spots Every family member can enjoy here: Tourism Secretary

Gujarat's Tourism Secretary Mamta Verma said there is something for every member of the family in Kevadia. "If there is Arogya Van for elders, there is a children nutrition park for kids, then there are options for camping and river rafting for youngsters," she said. Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome would make nature lovers happy, she added.

Seaplane services One month after inauguration, seaplane services suspended