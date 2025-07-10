Joe Root completes 3,000 Test runs versus India: Key stats
What's the story
Star batter Joe Root has completed 3,000 runs in India-England Test matches. Root reached the landmark on Day 1 of the ongoing 3rd Test at Lord's, London. The English batter was already the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches. With his 45th, he touched the 3,000-run in these games. Sachin Tendulkar is the only other batter with 2,500-plus runs in India-England Test matches.
Stats
Root against India in Tests
Root touched the 3,000-run mark against India in his 33rd appearance (60 innings). He averages over 57 against India in the format. Notably, Root is the only player to have slammed 10-plus centuries in India-England Tests. He owns 10 tons and 12 half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root owns 1,272 runs on Indian soil at 45.42. At home, he has over 1,700 runs versus India.
Information
Most runs in India-England Tests in England
In the series opener at Headingley, Root surpassed Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Tests played in England. The latter scored 1,575 Test runs in England at an incredible average of 54.31.
Numbers
Root versus India at home
At Lord's, Root also got past 1,700 Test runs against India at home. Only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India in home conditions. Root's tally of seven Test tons against India at home is the joint-most for a batter. He shares the top spot with Ponting and Australia's Steve Smith. Root also has five fifties in this regard.