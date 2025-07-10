Joe Root completes 3,000 Test runs versus India: Key stats

Star batter Joe Root has completed 3,000 runs in India-England Test matches. Root reached the landmark on Day 1 of the ongoing 3rd Test at Lord's, London. The English batter was already the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches. With his 45th, he touched the 3,000-run in these games. Sachin Tendulkar is the only other batter with 2,500-plus runs in India-England Test matches.

Stats Root against India in Tests Root touched the 3,000-run mark against India in his 33rd appearance (60 innings). He averages over 57 against India in the format. Notably, Root is the only player to have slammed 10-plus centuries in India-England Tests. He owns 10 tons and 12 half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root owns 1,272 runs on Indian soil at 45.42. At home, he has over 1,700 runs versus India.

Information Most runs in India-England Tests in England In the series opener at Headingley, Root surpassed Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Tests played in England. The latter scored 1,575 Test runs in England at an incredible average of 54.31.