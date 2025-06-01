2nd ODI: Joe Root's career-best score helps England beat WI
What's the story
England claimed a majestic win over West Indies in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
The hosts successfully chased down 309, with Joe Root slamming a match-winning ton. He stepped up after England down to 2-2 and then 93-4.
Root's century-plus stand with Will Jacks helped England complete a record run-chase.
Earlier, WI rode on Keacy Carty's splendid ton.
England
England recover after forgettable start
England had a terrible start as they lost Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett in the first two overs.
Root led their recovery alongside Harry Brook, who departed for a whirlwind 47.
With England down to 93-4, the former found support from Jacob Bethell. However, Roston Chase dismissed Bethell, reducing WI to 133-5.
The second half saw Root and Jacks outclass WI's bowling attack.
Partnership
Match-winning partnership for England
Root constantly rotated the strike despite losing batting partners. He took on the Caribbean attack with Jacks by his side.
He slammed a 139-ball 166* (21 fours and 2 sixes), getting England home in 48.5 overs.
Jacks, who held his end, scored just 2 boundaries in his 58-ball 49. He was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.
The duo added 143 runs to bolster England's chase.
Century
Carty's fine century powers WI
WI, who were asked to bat first, lost young opener Jewel Andrew (0) in the very second over.
Carty steadied the ship with King thereafter. Both batters showcased great intent to push England on the back foot.
Carty became even more aggressive after completing his fifty, joining skipper Hope later on. The duo added 58 runs before Carty fell to Will Jacks.
Information
Fourth ODI ton for Carty
Carty slammed a 105-ball 103, a knock laced with 13 fours. This was Carty's third ODI hundred in four ODI innings. Overall, the batter slammed his fourth hundred in the format.
King
King slams his eighth ODI fifty
Meanwhile, King reached the 50-run mark off 57 balls. He stayed for a few more balls before Adil Rashid dismissed him.
King scored 59 off 67 balls, a knock studded with 10 fours.
King registered his eighth half-century in ODI cricket. He also has three tons to his name.
In 51 ODIs, King has amassed 1,442 runs at an average of 29.42.
Hope
Hope leads from the front
WI were well placed at 147/2 when Hope arrived. He joined Carty as the duo added 58 runs and took WI past 200.
Hope found another potent partner in Justin Greaves (22), with whom he added 46 runs and completed his fifty.
Hope went down as the last batter as Saqib Mahmood trapped him. He smashed a 66-ball 78 (4 fours and 4 sixes).
Information
Sixth 50-plus score versus England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope slammed his sixth 50-plus score against England in ODI cricket (2 tons). Playing his 22nd ODI against the England side, Hope has raced to 750 runs with an average of 44.11.
Bowling
Rashid, Mahmood shares seven wickets
Spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers as WI were bowled out. His final figures read 10-0-63-4.
Rashid was instrumental in breaking the King-Carty stand by dismissing the former. The English spinner then removed, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, and Alzarri Joseph.
Meanwhile, pacer Saqib Mahmood took three wickets and conceded just 37 runs in 9.4 overs.
Milestone
Rashid joins these names
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now taken four-plus wickets 12 times in ODI cricket, now the joint third-most for England with Darren Gough.
The duo is only behind Chris Woakes (14) and James Anderson (13).
Rashid's tally includes 10 four-fers and 2 fifers.
Notably, only one England bowler has taken more than 2 five-wicket hauls in the format — Woakes (3).
Wickets
Most wickets for England across formats
Rashid has unlocked another significant achievement. He is now England's highest wicket-taker among spinners in international cricket.
Rashid surpassed legend Graeme Swann, who finished with 410 wickets across formats. In 294 internationals, the former now owns 412 wickets at 30.94.
With 131 scalps, Rashid is the highest wicket-taker for England in T20Is.
Notably, Anderson leads the overall list of international wickets for England (991).