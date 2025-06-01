England had a terrible start as they lost Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett in the first two overs.

Root led their recovery alongside Harry Brook, who departed for a whirlwind 47.

With England down to 93-4, the former found support from Jacob Bethell. However, Roston Chase dismissed Bethell, reducing WI to 133-5.

The second half saw Root and Jacks outclass WI's bowling attack.