Josh Hazlewood knocked over Shai Hope in the 2nd ODI

How does Shai Hope fare against Josh Hazlewood across formats?

By Parth Dhall 05:42 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Australia claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI series against West Indies after beating them in Sydney. The Men in Yellow successfully defended 258 as the visitors perished for 175. Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Hazlewood's majestic delivery to dismiss WI skipper Shai Hope made headlines. Have a look at their head-to-head record in international cricket.

Dismissal

Hazlewood broke the pivotal partnership

WI were off to a poor start as they lost their top three, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, and Kjorn Ottley for just 34 runs. Hope then added 53 runs with Keacy Carty to steady the ship. However, Hazlewood removed Hope for 29(65). Hazlewood bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump, which nipped in and knocked over Hope.

WATCH: Hazlewood stuns Hope

Record

Hazlewood has dominated Hope

As far as the international head-to-head record is concerned, Hazlewood has dismissed Hope twice. The Caribbean batter has managed just 26 runs off 65 balls against Hazlewood. The right-arm seamer has bowled as many as 50 dot balls in this battle. Hope averages 13 and has a strike rate of 40.00 against the Aussie seamer across formats.

Information

What about the ODI record?

In 18 balls, Hope has scored just eight runs against Hazlewood in ODI cricket. The tally includes 12 dot balls. Hazlewood dismissed Hope for the first time in ODIs in Sydney.

Sydney ODI

Hazlewood took three wickets in Sydney

Besides dismissing the WI skipper, Hazlewood also removed Greaves and Matthew Forde in Sydney. He took three wickets for 43 runs in eight overs. Hazlewood has now raced to 135 wickets from 86 ODIs at an average of 26.34. He owns three five-wicket hauls in the format. The Aussie seamer has a decent economy rate of 4.72 in ODIs.