Stats

14,000 runs up for Khawaja

Khawaja is standing in his 201st FC game. He has now raced past 14,000 runs with his average being 44-plus. The tally includes 41 tons and 67 fifties. 214 reads his best score in red-ball cricket. While the left-handed batter made his FC debut in February 2008, Khawaja had to wait almost three years to receive his maiden Test cap.

Stats

A look at his Test numbers

Currently playing his 71st Test match, Khawaja has gone past 5,300 runs, averaging 46-plus. He made his Test debut against England in 2011. His tally includes 15 hundreds and 25 fifties in Test cricket. Since January 2022, he has scored the most runs in this format. He has compiled 2,400-plus runs in 27 Tests at an average of 56-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 11).

Stats

ICC Test Cricketer of the Year (2023)

On January 25, Khawaja was named the 2023 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the year. He became the sixth Aussie to receive the honor after Ricky Ponting (2006), Michael Clarke (2013), Mitchell Johnson (2014), Steve Smith (2015), and Pat Cummins (2019). Notably, Khawaja was nominated alongside his teammate Travis Head, India's Ravichandran Ashwin, and England's Joe Root for the prestigious award.

Stats

Most Test runs in 2023

Khawaja finished 2023 with 1,210 runs across 13 Tests in 2023 at 52.60. Khawaja was the highest run-getter of two high-profile series. While he made 333 runs at 47.57 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 2023 Ashes saw him score 496 runs at 49.60. Meanwhile, against WI, he has raced past 480 Test runs, averaging 65-plus (100: 1, 50s: 3).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Debutant Kevin Sinclair scored 50 while batting at number eight. Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets. In reply, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph ran through the Aussie line-up, reducing the hosts to 54/5.