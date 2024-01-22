Ranji Trophy, Shams Mulani scalps fifers in consecutive matches: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:06 pm Jan 22, 2024

Mumbai's Shams Mulani claimed 5/44 in the second innings against Kerala

Mumbai star spinner Shams Mulani was exceptional on Day 4 against Kerala in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He claimed his 12th First-Class fifer and second in consecutive matches this season. Mulani finished with 5/44 in the second innings as Mumbai bowled out Kerala for only 94 while chasing 327. The 26-year-old was unplayable on Day 4 as he guided Mumbai to a 232-run win.

A match-defining spell from Mulani

Mulani returned with 1/67 in the first innings, but it was his bowling in the second outing which changed the game for Mumbai. He removed the well-settled Rohan Kunnummal first before outfoxing Rohan Prem in a space of few overs. Later, Mulani returned for another spell where he knocked over Shreyas Gopal. He then dismissed Basil Thampi and MD Nidheesh on successive balls.

Second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Mulani had a sensational outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He finished the season with 46 wickets from seven matches at an impressive average of 23.89. He claimed two fifers and four four-wicket hauls. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He was only behind Kerala's Jalaj Saxena, who claimed 50 wickets last season (5w: six).

A look at his exceptional First-Class numbers

Courtesy of his brilliant second-innings performance, Mulani has raced to 155 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 22.85. The spin-bowling all-rounder has picked up 12 fifers and nine four-wicket hauls. He is also a capable batter who has compiled 1,364 runs at 33.26, slamming 12 fifties in this format. Mulani finished with a 10-wicket match haul in the preceding match against Andhra.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, Mumbai posted 251 in the first innings, courtesy of fifties from Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, and Tanush Kotian. Gopal starred for Kerala with figures of 4/28. In reply, Kerala folded for 244 thanks to fifties from Kunnummal and Sachin Baby. Mohit Avasthi claimed 7/57. In the second innings, Mumbai posted 319 before bundling out Kerala for 94. Mulani claimed 5/44.