Will Kolkata Knight Riders trade in KL Rahul? Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly eyeing a trade deal for star batter KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2026. According to The Times of India's Gaurav Gupta, the deal could happen considering KKR's disappointing IPL 2025 season, where the team finished eighth. Shreyas Iyer, who had led KKR to the IPL 2024 title, was not retained by the franchise. He was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane at the franchise.

Team overhaul KKR looking to trade for Rahul The release of Shreyas, KKR's title-winning skipper, proved costly. He was signed by Punjab Kings for a record ₹26.75 crore. In the 2025 mega auction, KKR made some controversial decisions, including signing Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore and appointing Rahane as captain. However, both players had disappointing seasons, leading to KKR's poor performance. Now, the franchise is looking to make amends ahead of IPL 2026 by potentially acquiring Rahul through a trade deal with Delhi Capitals.

Game changer Rahul's potential move to KKR Rahul, who was signed by DC for ₹14 crore after leaving Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), had an impressive season. In 13 matches, he racked up 539 runs at a strike rate of 149.72. His tally includes a ton and 3 half-centuries. Rahul's addition could solve several problems for KKR. If he joins KKR, he will likely take up captaincy duties as well.

Coaching shift Changes in KKR's coaching staff Along with the player trade talks, KKR has also seen some major changes in its coaching staff. The franchise recently saw the exit of head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun. Former India bowling coach Arun joined LSG after leaving KKR. While there are no official confirmations about their replacements, reports suggest Eoin Morgan could be in line to become KKR's new coach while Zaheer Khan may join as a bowling coach.