Australian players with 100-plus T20I appearances

Australia routed West Indies 5-0 after sealing the final T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre. The visitors won the 5th T20I by three wickets, having accomplished the 171-run target with three overs to spare. Wrist-spinner Adam Zampa , who featured in his 100th T20I, celebrated the milestone with a wicket. He became the fourth player to enter the 100-T20I club for Australia.

#1 Glenn Maxwell: 121 matches Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is Australia's most-capped played in T20I cricket. He has featured in 121 matches so far. The 36-year-old has racked up 2,754 runs, the third-most for Australia in the format. His strike rate reads 156.03. Maxwell has the joint-most centuries in T20I cricket (5), along with India's Rohit Sharma. He also owns 46 wickets with his off-spin.

#2 David Warner: 110 matches Former opener David Warner is the only other Australian to have featured in 110-plus T20Is. The star left-handed batter amassed 3,277 runs, the most for the Aussies in T20Is. His tally includes a ton and 28 half-centuries. Warner has a remarkable strike rate of 142.47 in the format. He also the led Australia in nine T20Is.

#3 Aaron Finch: 103 matches Former Australian opener Aaron Finch featured in 103 T20Is for the side. He is the only other Australian with over 3,000 runs in the format. In 103 innings, he racked up 3,120 runs with a strike rate of 142.53. Finch smacked two tons and 19 half-centuries. In 2021, he led Australia to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title.