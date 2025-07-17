Australia coach questions Dukes pink ball after low-scoring Kingston Test

Australia 's head coach Andrew McDonald has raised concerns over the performance of the pink Dukes ball in Test matches. The criticism comes after Australia defeated hosts West Indies in the low-scoring Day-Night Test at Sabina Park, Kingston. The 3rd Test and final Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy ended within three days. Australia won by a massive 176 runs after bowling out West Indies for just 27, the second-lowest total in Test history.

Surface concerns It didn't even look like cricket: McDonald After the match, McDonald expressed his concerns about the pink Dukes ball, saying it made it hard to judge both batting units accurately. He said, "You take that into the third Test, which is a pink ball, Dukes, on that surface and that game just moved way too fast and at times didn't even look like cricket."

Pitch surprises We expected slightly flatter surfaces: McDonald McDonald also expressed his surprise at the pitch conditions, saying they expected slightly flatter surfaces. He said, "Even when we looked at that first wicket in Barbados, that played totally different to the way that we saw it presenting as well." He added they were "surprised by how much it cracked and went up and down with seam movement."

Selection strategy Decision to leave out Nathan Lyon Notably, senior spinner Nathan Lyon was excluded from the Playing XI for the Kingston Test. McDonald said they had compelling information from three days of training with the pink Dukes ball. He added, "That cricket was borderline impossible to play at certain stages. Some of those deliveries from Mitchell Starc, the way that ball behaved under lights ... and so it's a bigger question for what the pink Dukes ball looks like for Test match cricket."

Information Lowest batting average in Day-Night Tests As per Wisden, the Kingston Test recorded the lowest batting average among all 24 men's Day-Night Tests, at just 11.85 runs per wicket. The previous record was held by an India-England Test in Ahmedabad in 2021, with a slightly higher average of 12.23 runs per wicket.

West Indies Dismal performance from WI On the other hand, Cricket West Indies called a meeting to review the dismal performance against Australia. The hosts were bowled out for a mere 27 in their second innings at Sabina Park. As mentioned, this is now the second-lowest total in Test history. While WI lost by 176 runs, Starc (6/9) took a record five-wicket haul off just 15 balls, the fastest in the format. And Scott Boland picked up a historic hat-trick.