What to expect from Kay Kay Menon's 'Special Ops 2'
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of Special Ops, featuring Kay Kay Menon, will premiere on JioHotstar on Friday. The show was originally set to release on July 11 but was pushed back by a week. It is produced by Friday Storytellers and created by Neeraj Pandey. Here's everything you need to know about the new season.
Plot details
Focus is on cyber warfare this time
The upcoming season will focus on cyber warfare. Menon will reprise his role as Himmat Singh, who leads the fight against this new threat of digital terrorism. The show promises to delve into the intricacies of cyber threats and their implications for national security. The tagline "This time, everyone is a target" encapsulates the massive threat posed by cyber terrorism in today's world.
Cast and filming
Show has been shot in multiple international locations
Tahir Raj Bhasin joins the cast as a new antagonist. The trailer, released on June 16, has already sparked intrigue among viewers with its unexpected plot twists and gripping narrative. The show has been shot at various international locations, including Budapest, Turkey, and Georgia, which adds to its cinematic appeal. Other cast members include Karan Tacker, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, and Dilip Tahil.