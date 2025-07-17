Pixar unveils 'Hoppers': Mabel the beaver helps save the planet
Pixar just dropped the teaser for Hoppers, their new animated sci-fi comedy.
Directed by Daniel Chong, the movie follows Mabel, a young woman who transfers her mind into a robotic beaver so she can talk to animals and help save their habitat.
Hoppers lands in theaters on March 6, 2026.
'Wild, roller coaster ride of a movie': Director Chong
The teaser gives us a peek at Mabel learning to connect with wildlife—there's even a tense moment where she tries to rescue another beaver from a bear.
Director Chong calls it a "wild, roller coaster ride of a movie" with plenty of heart and surprises along the way.
Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan voice supporting characters
Piper Curda voices Mabel, joined by Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm in supporting roles.
Nicole Paradis Grindle is producing, so with this team behind it, Hoppers looks set to deliver an imaginative adventure on the big screen.