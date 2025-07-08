Teams with 10-plus successive wins in Test cricket

South Africa , the 2025 ICC World Test Championship winners, continue their phenomenal run in the format. They routed Zimbabwe after winning the 2nd and final Test at the Queens Sports Club. Wiaan Mulder's triple-ton helped the Proteas win by an innings and 236 runs on Day 3. Notably, SA have now won 10 successive Tests. Here are the sides with 10-plus consecutive Test wins.

#1 Australia: 16 wins (1999-2001 and 2005-2008) Between 1999 and 2008, Australia were deemed the invincibles across formats. While they won three back-to-back ODI World Cups in this period, their immaculate success in Test cricket earned praise. Notably, Australia won 16 successive Tests twice, on separate occasions between 1999 and 2008. It is worth noting that both of their unbeaten streaks were ended by India, in 2001 and 2008.

#2 West Indies: 11 wins (1984) West Indies had a similar status in the 1980s. They were once the powerhouse of the sport. After winning the ODI World Cup in 1975 and 1979, they ruled the roost in Test cricket. The Windies won 11 successive Test matches in 1984 alone. They beat Australia and England in this period. Australia finally broke their winning streak in December that year.