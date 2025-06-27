1st Test: Darren Sammy meets match referee over umpiring 

West Indies coach Darren Sammy has met match referee Javagal Srinath, expressing his concerns over the officiating of on-field umpire Adrian Holdstock in the ongoing Test series against Australia . The meeting came after two major decisions went against West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test at Bridgetown. Both decisions were crucial as Australia ended Day 2 with an 82-run lead and six wickets remaining.

Decision disputes Two contentious decisions on Day 2 The first controversial decision was West Indies captain Roston Chase's dismissal. Australian skipper Pat Cummins bowled a delivery that swung back into the right-hander and hit him on the pads, leading to a successful leg-before-wicket appeal. Although Chase reviewed the decision, ultra-edge replay showed small, closely spaced spikes—raising doubts about an inside edge. The second contentious call came with Shai Hope's dismissal when he was just two runs short of his half-century.

Dismissal details Sammy expresses concerns over umpire Adrian Holdstock Hope appeared to have edged one off Beau Webster's bowling, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey diving forward for the catch. However, replays suggested that the ball may have touched the ground before reaching Carey. Despite being referred to the third umpire, the on-field decision stood. After play on Day 2, Sammy expressed his concerns over umpire Adrian Holdstock and called for more consistency from match officials.

Consistency appeal We only hope for consistency: Sammy "We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sammy as saying. He further added, "I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire, it's something that for me started in England. It's frustrating. I just ask for consistency in the decision-making."

Complaint possibility Are hosts considering official complaint against Holdstock? When asked if the hosts are considering an official complaint against Adrian Holdstock, Sammy said, "You'll have to wait and see." However, he clarified that his main focus is on seeking clarity rather than singling out anyone. "Look, you don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question," he added.