Armaan Malik announces 1st-ever stadium concert; everything to know

Indian pop star Armaan Malik has revealed his first-ever stadium concert to celebrate his 16 years in the music industry. The one-night show, presented by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment (a BookMyShow enterprise), will be held at Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on November 1, 2025. The event promises a fusion of Bollywood soul and global pop spectacle, showcasing that Indian talent can deliver stadium-scale performances on par with international artists.

Concert details Concert to feature reimagined Bollywood hits The four-hour-long concert will be a multilingual and genre-blending experience, featuring Hindi and English songs. The setlist will include Malik's biggest Bollywood hits reimagined, along with songs from his English-language discography. Fans can also anticipate fresh renditions of classic Hindi film songs alongside live premieres of new tracks. The show will feature a completely new stage setup with immersive visuals, stunning light displays, and cutting-edge special effects.

Artist's statement Here's what Malik said Malik said in a statement, "I've always envisioned a show that pushes boundaries, where every song tells a story and every visual is an experience." "With Team Innovation, we've crafted something truly special, a tour that not only celebrates my passion but also stands as a testament to how far Indian music has come on the global stage." "I can't wait to share this journey with my fans in Mumbai, and together we'll create unforgettable memories."