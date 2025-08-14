Armaan Malik announces 1st-ever stadium concert; everything to know
What's the story
Indian pop star Armaan Malik has revealed his first-ever stadium concert to celebrate his 16 years in the music industry. The one-night show, presented by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment (a BookMyShow enterprise), will be held at Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on November 1, 2025. The event promises a fusion of Bollywood soul and global pop spectacle, showcasing that Indian talent can deliver stadium-scale performances on par with international artists.
Concert details
Concert to feature reimagined Bollywood hits
The four-hour-long concert will be a multilingual and genre-blending experience, featuring Hindi and English songs. The setlist will include Malik's biggest Bollywood hits reimagined, along with songs from his English-language discography. Fans can also anticipate fresh renditions of classic Hindi film songs alongside live premieres of new tracks. The show will feature a completely new stage setup with immersive visuals, stunning light displays, and cutting-edge special effects.
Artist's statement
Here's what Malik said
Malik said in a statement, "I've always envisioned a show that pushes boundaries, where every song tells a story and every visual is an experience." "With Team Innovation, we've crafted something truly special, a tour that not only celebrates my passion but also stands as a testament to how far Indian music has come on the global stage." "I can't wait to share this journey with my fans in Mumbai, and together we'll create unforgettable memories."
Ticket information
Ticket sales, other details
Tickets for the concert are now exclusively available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹1,000. With Malik's enormous fan base and a setlist spanning 16 years of hits, the Mumbai premiere is expected to draw thousands of attendees. Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, called the event a "cultural milestone." While Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, described it as "an unforgettable experience that celebrates Armaan's brilliance in a larger-than-life setting."