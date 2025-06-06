What's the story

Scott Boland, Australia's fast bowler, has declared himself pain-free for the first time in 18 months.

The 36-year-old is now looking to give Australia's team management a tough time as he competes for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting on June 11.

His main rival is Josh Hazlewood, who has been in great form throughout the IPL season.