Scott Boland declares himself pain-free, sets sights on WTC final
What's the story
Scott Boland, Australia's fast bowler, has declared himself pain-free for the first time in 18 months.
The 36-year-old is now looking to give Australia's team management a tough time as he competes for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting on June 11.
His main rival is Josh Hazlewood, who has been in great form throughout the IPL season.
Recovery process
'Pain free for probably the 1st time in...'
Boland, who was Player of the Match in his last Test against India in January, missed out on Sri Lanka when Australia fielded just one quick and three spinners.
He hasn't played since early March due to knee soreness. However, he says the three-month break has been crucial for his recovery.
"I'm really happy with how my body's feeling at the moment," Boland said as . "Pain free for probably the first time in about 18 months."
Match readiness
Boland's stellar performance and Hazlewood's return
Boland had a stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar series, taking 21 wickets at an average of 13.
He was Australia's best quick in the 2023 WTC final when he was selected ahead of Hazlewood.
Despite this, he knows that his place in the Lord's Test against South Africa isn't guaranteed as Hazlewood is fully fit again after a successful IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Training routine
'I was able to get it to a spot...'
Boland didn't bowl or run for six weeks after the domestic season. Instead, he focused on strengthening his knee in the gym.
"I was able to get it to a spot where it's really strong, and then it's just gotten better and better since I've started running and bowling," he said.
Despite not being as match-hardened as Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc who have been playing in IPL, Boland isn't worried about his lack of match practice.
Venue familiarity
Lord's is an unknown territory for Boland
Notably, Boland has never played at Lord's. He was not picked for the Lord's Test in the 2023 Ashes series.
This could be a disadvantage for him as Hazlewood has a good record at the venue with 13 wickets at 26.15 in three Tests.
Speaking about the prospect of his place in the XI, Boland said: "I just want to make their (Australia's) decision as hard as possible."
Notably, he boasts 56 wickets across 13 Tests at 17.66 (5W: 2).