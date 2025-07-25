After 3 lifelines, Trump threatens to shutdown TikTok in US

Uncertain fate

'TikTok is going to go dark'

Lutnick emphasized that while China or ByteDance could retain a minor stake, the primary control should lie with Americans. "Americans will own the technology, and Americans will control the algorithm," he said. He also clarified that if China approves this deal, it would go through else "TikTok is going to go dark." On January 20, Trump paused TikTok ban for 75 days. He extended it by another 75 days on April 4, then added 90 more days on June 19.