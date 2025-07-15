NVIDIA can now sell its AI chips to China again

NVIDIA has received approval from the Donald Trump administration to again sell its H20 computer chips, used for artificial intelligence (AI) development, in China . The announcement was made by Jensen Huang, CEO of the tech giant, in a company blog post and separately discussed during an interview with China's state-run CGTN television network. Huang stated that the US government has assured NVIDIA that licenses will be granted.

Statement Here's what Huang said Huang highlighted the significance of American firms in China's rapidly evolving AI landscape. He said, "It's so innovative and dynamic here in China that it's really important that American companies are able to compete and serve the market here." The NVIDIA CEO's statements come as he attends a supply chain conference in Beijing after meeting with US policymakers.

AI boom US-China trade rivalry a major concern NVIDIA has seen huge profits from rapid adoption of AI. However, the US-China trade rivalry has been a major concern for the industry. Washington has been tightening export controls on advanced technology to China over fears that civilian tech could be used for military purposes.