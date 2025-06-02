Who's Mohamed Soliman—suspect arrested for attack on Colorado Jewish gathering
What's the story
A 45-year-old man named Mohamed Sabry Soliman has been arrested for an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colorado.
The incident took place during a "Run For Their Lives" event, which was organized to raise awareness about Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Witnesses reported seeing Soliman throw Molotov cocktails and use a makeshift flamethrower on the crowd.
Attack details
Soliman's actions and injuries during the attack
During the attack, Soliman was heard shouting phrases like "Free Palestine," "How many children you killed," "We have to end Zionists," and "They are killers."
He was also injured in the incident and was hospitalized for treatment.
The FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism. An FBI special agent, however, confirmed that there is no evidence linking Soliman to any larger group at this time.
Legal proceedings
Soliman's immigration status and potential charges
The Boulder police have yet to disclose more information about Soliman or officially determine the motive behind his actions.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Soliman was a foreign national who "illegally overstayed (his) visa."
According to CNN, he was denied a visa in 2005, and it is unclear when or how the suspect entered the country.
Meanwhile, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said Soliman is an Egyptian national who allegedly entered the US in 2022.
Rising tensions
Recent anti-Semitic incidents in the US
The visa was valid until February 26, 2023, but Soliman reportedly overstayed and remained in the country illegally.
This attack comes after the recent shooting of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, which FBI Director Kash Patel called a "targeted terror attack."
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also described it as "a hate crime given the group that was targeted."
The six victims were between the ages of 67 and 88, and their injuries ranged from minor to "very serious."