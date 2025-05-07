What's the story

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has credited the revival of San Francisco to artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking to Donald Trump's undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg at The Hill & Valley Forum, Huang said a lot of people had left the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's thriving again, thanks to AI.

To recall, a 2024 article by The San Francisco Standard called AI firms the "most desired tenants" of the city.