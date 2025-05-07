Google app on iPhone explains difficult text in simple words
What's the story
Google has added a new feature called 'Simplify' in its iOS app to simplify complex or technical web content.
The feature uses the Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) bot to do so.
The innovative tool aims to simplify complex text while keeping the important details intact, thereby improving user comprehension and information retention.
Usage
How does it work?
The 'Simplify' feature can be accessed by selecting any text on a web page in the Google app and tapping the 'Simplify' icon that appears.
This will prompt a simplified version of the text to appear, helping users digest information easily.
Ultimately, the feature aims to help people understand complex topics they may encounter while learning something new online.
User retention
Google's strategy to keep users within its ecosystem
By introducing the 'Simplify' feature, Google hopes to keep users within its ecosystem of tools and services for help with complex topics.
The move comes as part of a strategy to compete against popular third-party tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.
The tech giant believes that this new feature will give an edge over external platforms in helping users understand complex subject matter online.
Assurance
Commitment to preserving original information
Google has highlighted its dedication to maintaining the integrity of original information while making complex ideas easier to understand.
In a blog post, the company said, "Our goal requires models to paraphrase complex ideas accurately without introducing errors or omitting key details."
The tech giant further emphasized "the rewritten text must help the reader understand challenging material without sacrificing the integrity of the original information."