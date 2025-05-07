What's the story

Amazon has unveiled Vulcan, a robot with touch-sensing technology. The company calls it a "fundamental leap forward in robotics."

According to Aaron Parness, Amazon's Director of Robotics, Vulcan is not just about seeing the world but feeling it. This level of advancement was previously impossible for Amazon's bots.

It can identify objects by touch, using AI to determine what it can handle and how best to pick them up.