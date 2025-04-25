What's the story

Google's AI Overviews feature has been seen generating explanations for made-up idioms.

When you enter a random phrase and add "meaning" to it, the AI confidently presents it as real sayings, with explanations and origins.

For example, it defined "a loose dog won't surf" as an expression to indicate something is unlikely to occur or succeed.

Similarly, it interpreted "wired is as wired does" in relation to behavior and inherent nature.