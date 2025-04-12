What's the story

OpenAI's image generator for ChatGPT has given birth to a new trend among LinkedIn users, who are turning themselves into toys.

The trend, which involves creating an "AI Action Figure" of yourself in a plastic blister pack with accessories like laptops, books, coffee cups, etc, is especially popular on the professional networking site.

It mirrors LinkedIn's work-related nature and has also begun spreading to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.