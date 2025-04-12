After Ghibli-style images, ChatGPT now turning users into dolls
What's the story
OpenAI's image generator for ChatGPT has given birth to a new trend among LinkedIn users, who are turning themselves into toys.
The trend, which involves creating an "AI Action Figure" of yourself in a plastic blister pack with accessories like laptops, books, coffee cups, etc, is especially popular on the professional networking site.
It mirrors LinkedIn's work-related nature and has also begun spreading to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
AI's role
ChatGPT's text-to-image update fuels trend
The common theme across all AI-generated figurines in this new trend, is ChatGPT being the only AI image generator mentioned.
The text-to-image update became so popular at launch last month, OpenAI had to limit image generation and also delay its access to free ChatGPT accounts to prevent servers from being overloaded.
This action figure trend may be smaller than the Ghibli images that preceded it, but it sets another precedent for ChatGPT being an attractive AI service for everyday users.
User engagement
Action figure trend mostly embraced by marketers
Most of this new trend is contained within LinkedIn, and is shared by marketers and aspiring thought leaders. A few popular brands like Mac Cosmetics and NYX Cosmetics have also jumped on board, but recognizable stars and influencers do not seem interested in joining in.