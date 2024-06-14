In brief Simplifying... In brief LinkedIn has upgraded its job search feature with AI-powered tools, allowing users to find specific roles and get feedback on their qualifications.

LinkedIn introduces AI-powered tools to enhance job search experience

What's the story LinkedIn has launched a suite of AI-powered tools designed to aid job seekers. Initially tested last year, these tools are now available for premium subscribers, seeking employment opportunities. The new features include personalized resumes, AI-assisted cover letters, and more conversational job searches. The aim is to streamline the often time-consuming process of job hunting. LinkedIn is still in early stages of AI push and could eventually automate more of the job application process, says the company's product manager, Rohan Rajiv.

Enhanced job search feature with AI assistant

The upgraded job search feature now allows users to search for roles using specific queries, such as "find me a marketing job that's fully remote and pays at least $100,000 a year." This is a significant improvement for users who previously struggled to narrow down job listings using keywords. Once a user finds an interesting role, LinkedIn's built-in assistant can provide feedback on their qualifications and assist with the application process.

AI-powered resume and cover letter generation

LinkedIn users can also upload their current resume and the AI will offer suggestions on what to update based on the job description. This could include advice on specific experiences to highlight or even rewriting entire sections of the document. Similarly, LinkedIn can generate cover letters based on the user's experience and the job they wish to apply for. Rajiv clarifies that these tools are designed as a starting point for users rather than an all-in-one solution.