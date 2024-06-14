In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's iOS 18 is set to enhance the iPhone's Action button with 14 new customizable features, including Alarm, Calculator, and Dark Mode, among others.

iOS 18 to introduce new functions for iPhone's Action button

By Akash Pandey 03:24 pm Jun 14, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Apple recently announced iOS 18 with a host of features, including enhancements to the Action button currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The Action button, set to become a common feature across iPhone 16 range, is set to become more useful. Initially, it offered customizable functions like toggling Ring/Silent mode, along with activating the Camera, Flashlight, Magnifier, Voice Memo, Translate, and other Accessibility features. However, iOS 18 is set to greatly expand the button's capabilities.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 introduces new actions

Apple introduced 14 new customizable actions for the Action button with iOS 18 Developer Beta 1. These new options include: Alarm, Calculator, Stopwatch, Home, Dark Mode, Timer, Wallet, Scan Code, Cellular Data, Airplane Mode, Personal Hotspot, Remote, Tap to Cash, and Ping My Watch. The company is also working on a new feature that will allow users to access camera features in third-party apps through a new framework for developers named "LockedCameraCapture."

More customization for Action button

With the launch of iOS 18, owners will be able to assign the Action button to a wider range of functions that will be accessible from the revamped Control Center gallery. The expanded features can be directly assigned to the button and trigged with a simple press. While some features like Orientation Lock and Low Power Mode are not directly assignable in the first beta of iOS 18, they can still be accessed using the Shortcut action.